Lynn's Bank House Hotel has been awarded the highly coveted Good Hotel Award for 2020.

The award comes following customer feedback over the past year and only weeks after it was named a UK Top Ten Town Pub for the fourth year running by the new Good Pub Guide 2020.

As a result of the Good Hotel Award, which it also gained for 2019, the hotel on King's Staithe Square has been recommended for its exceptional levels of room quality, service and value.

Lynn's Bank House has been named a UK Top Ten Pub in the Good Pub Guide 2020 (21105044)

In recognition of this achievement, they have beenawarded the Good Hotel Award for 2020. The Good Hotel Awards were founded in 2014 by its sister publication Good Food Awards, established in 2002.

The Good Hotel says the Bank House’s 12 bedrooms have been individually decorated with great style, mixing old and new, Designer’s Guild fabrics and antique furniture, Regency cartoons and modern paintings, state of the art bathrooms and Georgian panelling.

It points out that each bedroom has its own character and most rooms have river views, while others look out onto the Custom House.

It says all rooms have super comfy beds with crisp white linen, and are fully equipped with flat screen television, radio, teas, coffees and mineral waters, books and magazines.

Luxury bathrooms have fluffy white towels and pampering Molton Brown toiletries, it adds.

The Good Hotel awards set out to recognise only those which it believes to offer the finest hotels, B&Bs, serviced apartments and guest houses.