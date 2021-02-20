Freebridge Community Housing are delighted to announce that Anna Simpson has joined the organisation as director of resources and company secretary.

Mrs Simpson has many years’ experience operating at a senior level in finance and resources in the social housing sector, and her new role at Freebridge comes on the back of a post as executive director of finance and resources at the Birmingham-based housing association Midland Heart.

On her appointment, Mrs Simpson said: “I am excited to be joining the team at Freebridge Community Housing and am very much looking forward to meeting and working with our customers, my new colleagues and the stakeholders involved with all that Freebridge does.”

Anita Jones, Freebridge chief executive, said: “We are very happy to welcome Anna to the leadership team at Freebridge.

"She is an excellent addition to the organisation, and we look forward to working with her to ensure we maintain our position as a housing provider of good governance and strong financial viability.

“This is an exciting time for Freebridge as we finalise our plans for the next five years, and Anna’s knowledge of the sector and financial expertise will be enormously important in supporting the work we’re doing to become the very best provider of good quality housing that we can be.”