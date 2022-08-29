It was judgement time for Lynn on Friday night, as Judge Jules and other guests took stage at the Corn Exchange.

Before the Judge made his way on stage, Take That’s Howard Donald made an appearance, this time not singing some of his much beloved tracks like “Relight My Fire”.

English house DJ Tristan Ingram also took stage after 13-year-old local DJ Liam Osler kickstarted the night.

Judge Jules taking centre stage in Lynn's Corn exchange (58951604)

13-year-old Liam Osler aka DJ L.I.AM kickstarted judgement night (58951842)

Tristan Ingram got the crowds of Lynn dancing (58951705)

Liam, aka DJ L.I.AM has been DJ-ing since he was five-years-old, the young disk jockey from Watlington said he was “excited but nervous” to be playing on Friday night.

You may recognise Liam from Festival Too, where he was recently awarded a silver Blue Peter Badge for his performance infront of thousands.

Take That’s Howard Donald made his premiere appearance in Lynn, in an interview with the Lynn News, Howard said how he was feeling about the event organised by Twisted Melon Productions.

Take That's Howard Donald made an appearance in Lynn (58951728)

“I’ve never been here before, it felt like driving to the end of the earth!” Said Howard.

“I’m really excited because its judgement, I’ve done three of four of them now, every year now actually with Judge Jules and Tristan, so it great, providing people come away from the bar and get dancing,”

Some people in the crowd came especially to see Howard, two of them were mother and Daughter Joyce and Stephanie Harwood, who go to every Take That tour.

Take That superfan Joyce Harwood was thrilled to meet Howard (58951950)

Take That superfan Stephanie Harwood with Take That's Howard Donald (58951997)

Before the concert, they both spoke about their hopes of meeting Howard and getting a picture together, their dreams came true.

Joyce’s favourite Take That Member is Howard, it made her day to finally meet her idol ahead of her 80th birthday.

Stephanie said: “It was a dream come true, he’s a lovely guy,”.