Law firm Ward Gethin Archer has appointed Anna Hall as a director. Anna is based at the firm’s Regis Place office on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Anna graduated from Northumbria University in 2002 and qualified as a solicitor in 2005, joining Ward Gethin Archer in 2010 where she runs a residential conveyancing team.

Anna handles a whole range of conveyancing matters including sales, purchases and all issues relating to freehold and leasehold properties. She also deals with mortgages, transfers of equity, voluntary registrations and more complex cases such as lease extensions and the grants of rights of way and covenants.

Chris Dewey, managing director of Ward Gethin Archer said: “Since joining the firm nine years ago Anna has gained experience and confidence and now has a reputation within the firm as being able to solve the difficult and complex matters that arise. Anna is greatly respected within the firm and thoroughly deserves the promotion.”

Ward Gethin Archer employs around 150 staff across nine offices in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, making them one of the region’s largest law firms. It has offices in West Norfolk at Downham, Heacham, Lynn's Tuesday Market Place and Swaffham.

Anyone with a legal question about residential property or needing advice can call Anna Hall on 01553 667214 or email anna.hall@wga.co.uk