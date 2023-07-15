A Lynn man accused of committing seven rapes will return to court this summer.

Americo Ferreira, 51, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday for an opening hearing.

He has been charged with seven counts of rape, with the offences alleged to have been committed between 2014 and 2019 against underage girls.

Ferreira has also been charged with the assault of a 10-year-old girl by sexual touching, as well as engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

Lynn magistrates sent all of those matters to be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court, where Ferreira will appear on August 10.

He was released on conditional bail until that date.