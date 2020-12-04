Lynn man's 50km walk as Christmas fundraiser for less fortunate children in West Norfolk

A Lynn man is doing a 50km walk tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for less fortunate children in West Norfolk.

George Haynes is doing very well with his fundraising so far, having smashed through the original £1,000 target on his JustGiving page.

All proceeds from the walk, which gets under way at 8am, will be put towards making Christmas support packages.

George said: "In such a hard time for everybody in the end of a frustrating year, I hope this small bit helps those less fortunate and helps to make the Christmas period slightly easier for the children and family."

George is asking any West Norfolk charities, communities and schools who could get involved and help to email g_haynes@ymail.com.

