Maritime scenes reminiscent of centuries past were relived at Lynn's quayside on Saturday with the arrival of a consignment of "ales by sail".

A consignment of ales, from Barsham Brewery, is landed having been transported from Wells quay by the Coastal Exploration Co. West Norfolk Mayor and other guests met the whelk boat, the Salford, on the quay followed by a reception in the Bank House. Borough Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney, Bank House owner Jeannette Goodrich, representatives from Barsham Brewery and other guests celebrate the arrival of the ales in Lynn. (4641515)

Barrels of beer from Barsham Brewery, near Fakenham, were landed close to the Purfleet Quay, having been transported along the coast from Wells the previous day. They were delivered to their final destination, the Bank House, where they are now on sale.

So that the journey was as green as possible, the ales were taken to Wells Quay by a battery-powered delivery van. Henry Chamberlain, founder of the Wells-based Coastal Exploration Company, brought the ales aboard his whelk boat the Salford, setting out on Friday and reaching Lynn on Saturday evening's high tide. The boat encountered choppy waters on its journey with some waves in The Wash reaching eight feet.

A rowing boat assisted in landing the cargo. (4641510)

Volunteers who operate Worfolk fishing boat the Baden Powell, including Tim Clayton and Ken Hill, were on hand at Purfleet Quay to row out to the Salford and assist with landing the cargo.

Enthusiastic onlookers along the quay included West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney, James Prideaux representing Barsham Brewery and guests invited by the Bank House to a beer tasting reception at the quayside venue.

The ales arrive at quayside. (4641504)

Said Anthony Goodrich, joint owner of the Bank House with his wife, Jeannette, told the Lynn News: "The scene recalled trading days of the past and Lynn's Hanseatic history. It was a splendid venture, fun to be part of and good for the town.

"But it was not a one-off and will happen a few times a year. We will see what else could be brought by boat, perhaps other produce from around the coast."

The Coastal Exploration Company's working boats ships products from the North Norfolk coast to Norwich and vice versa.