D&O Motor Services in King's Lynn backs Clean Air Day
West Lynn-based D&O Motor Services is urging motorists to give transport choices some thought following today’s Clean Air Day.
Michael Docherty, who runs the company with business partner Adam Overland, said: “We’d really like people to consider more environmentally friendly modes of travel and Clean Air Day is the perfect chance to do just that.
“We appreciate that getting around rural Norfolk on public transport may not always be that easy, but it may be more possible than you realised. Equally, think about car sharing and vehicles that are a better environmental choice, such as electric models.
“But, equally, it’s important to understand what, say, a hybrid vehicle offers compared to one that’s fully electric, and the differences that makes.”
At the same time, fuel efficiency, regular vehicle checks and changing your vehicle when needed are also important.
D&O Motors’ services include MOTs, services and changes of brake fluid, while brakes themselves will be checked free of charge. It also offers diagnostics and complex repairs.
Clean Air Day is an awareness day to teach people more about air pollution, and what can be done to reduce it.
