A King’s Lynn museum is calling for young budding artists to enter a creative competition - and see their work displayed at three West Norfolk towns.

Stories of Lynn has joined forces with West Norfolk Council and Wild in Art, to plan a bookbench trail named Explore-a-book.

The project, set to launch in the spring, will see seven benches decorated by artists, temporarily placed at landmark locations around Lynn.

The Town Hall in King's Lynn where Stories of Lynn is based.

But there will be a further three blank benches, ready to be decorated, which will become permanent features at three West Norfolk towns.

Graham Middleton, cabinet member for business development at West Norfolk Council, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for local young people, from primary school age up to the age of 16 to get involved in a project to help support their local community.

"They could have their ideas and images captured on a bench that people can enjoy for years to come.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the designs that entrants come up with, especially as they will be focussed around each of our market towns. It’s an opportunity to see our area through someone else’s eyes.”

Stories of Lynn is asking youngsters aged up to 16 to submit a design for a bench at either Lynn, Hunstanton, or Downham Market.

Before entering the competition, participants are asked to explore their thoughts about the area, the history and their imagination to come up with an image they would like to see replicated on a bench.

Museum staff will work with three artists to select the winning submissions.

Rachael Williams, Learning and Engagement Officer at Stories of Lynn, added: “Our Kick the Dust group are already developing the trail leaflet for Explore-a-book.

"They have contributed their ideas to how the trail will work, have chosen and researched the potential locations, and written the contents. The aim is to get the maximum number of people engaged in the project.

“The next step is to get other young people involved in the design of the three permanent benches.

"There is so much to explore in the borough, I am really looking forward to seeing the finished designs.

"It’s not often individuals get a chance to participate in a project that well be around for a long time.

"I’m sure we’ll have lots of budding young artists in the borough who are keen to get involved with this competition.”

“Once the entries have been received, we will announce the local artists we are working with.

"The young people who submitted the selected designs will have the opportunity to see how their work is converted and then replicated on to the benches, before they are varnished and ready for inclusion in the trail.”

To enter the competition, simply download the entry form at https://www.storiesoflynn.co.uk/explore-a-book/, complete your design and fill in the form, then photograph it or scan it and send it back to storiesofLynn@alivewestnorfolk.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Friday, February, 26.

Explore-a-book has been funded by the Norfolk Strategic Fund specifically to encourage people back into town centre areas, to help support those businesses adversely affected by the impact of Covid-19.