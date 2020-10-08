Lynn Museum will re-open its doors to the public on Saturday.

The site has been shut since March because of the coronavirus crisis.

But visitors who want to explore its attractions will have to book in advance using an online system.

Lynn Museum

The museum will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. For the first two days, only people with a county Museums Pass will be able to visit, so social distancing measures can be tested.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “King’s Lynn and West Norfolk have a fascinating heritage and I am very pleased that Lynn Museum is re-opening to the public once more to share the collections and displays with our visitors.”

To book your visit, go to norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk