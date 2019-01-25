A Lynn networking group for business women from a diverse range of sectors has just celebrated its successful first year.

Members of East Anglian Women in Business (EAWIB), marked the occasion on Tuesday at their regular meeting place Lynn's Bank Hotel with cake and conversation.

EAWIB was founded by Ward Gethin Archer director and family law solicitor, Sarah Fairbrother, to provide a local forum where business women can meet, interact and support each other in developing their businesses and careers.

Members of the Lynn group of East Anglian Women In Business with founder Sarah Fairbrother, front, second left. MLNF-19PM01174

Sarah recognised that outside of Cambridge and Norwich there were very few networking opportunities in local smaller towns.

Unlike many networking groups, there are no membership fees, no requirements to give referrals and no minimum number of meetings that people are required to attend.

The monthly meetings are free with refreshments provided by sponsors, Ward Gethin Archer solicitors and Grow Your Business accountants.

Lynn EAWIB meetings are regularly attended by between 10 to 20 business women from sectors including financial services, property, law, journalism, human resources, charity, holistic therapies, health and safety, arts and crafts, marketing and graphic design.

Sarah said: “I am thrilled that the Lynn group is proving so popular, with women coming together from both established businesses and start-ups in the area.

"The meetings are a great platform for women to network and to exchange ideas and knowledge. Any women interested in joining a meeting should come along, new members are always welcome.”

With no minimum number of meetings that must be attended, there are usually newcomers every month in addition to regular attendees. The meetings follow the same format each month, with everyone given the chance to introduce themselves and explain what it is they do.

There is a speaker, sometimes someone from the group, followed by the opportunity to network.

Artist Louise Stebbing, of Louise Stebbing Printmaker, said: “I have been coming to meetings for several months now and get so much from them. Particularly as I am self-employed and working alone, it’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded business women.

"We are from different businesses, but share general experiences and really support each other.”

The Lynn meetings take place each month from 10.30am until noon at the King's Staithe Square venue with the next one due on Wednesday, February 13.

There are also a monthly meetings in Downham and the next is on Tuesday, February 12.

In addition to Lynn and Downham, other EAWIB networking groups run in Swaffham, Dereham and Ely.

Anyone wishing to attend the meetings should visit www.eawib.co.uk to register online.