The 8:56 Foundation is looking for runners to represent the organisation at the Recipharm GEAR 10K race, to be held in Lynn.

Athletes can expect a flat course through the town, ideal for chasing a personal best and earning another medal.

Those who are considering taking on the challenge are encouraged to join the foundation’s TEAM856, helping raise awareness of men’s mental health and raising donations to help fund vital programmes including Talking Therapy and Men’s Time.

The 8:56 Foundation were in attendance at a match held between West Winch FC and King’s Lynn Soccer Club encouraging men to talk about mental health

The foundation will also be hosting a stand at the event, acting as a meeting place for runners and a safe place for those who need to talk.

All runners will receive a goodie bag in recognition of their efforts and fundraising.

Interested runners can sign up for a discounted running spot on the 8:56 Foundation website and receive an exclusive running top subject to availability.

The foundation was in attendance at a match held between West Winch FC and King’s Lynn Soccer Club.

Richard Watson said: “We had a great afternoon on Saturday at West Winch FC presenting our latest #ItsTimeToTalk banner encouraging men to talk about their mental health."

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk