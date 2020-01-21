Lynn News Charity of the Year shortlist revealed ahead of final vote

We have been inundated with nominations for the Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020, and we now have a shortlist of organisations that could receive the title.

Hundreds of people got in touch with us to nominate charities in West Norfolk and beyond, with a total of 40 organisations being nominated.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “A big thank you to everyone who sent in their nominations for our Charity of the Year.

Lynn News Charity of the Year - Charity collection tin (27247192)

“We have been sifting through the nominations, and we’ve now got a shortlist of seven fantastic charities.”

The shortlist is:

King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter

National Autistic Society West Norfolk

Pandora Project

Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Bereavement Suite

Scotty’s Little Soldiers

West Norfolk Befriending

West Norfolk Deaf Association

The Lynn News has asked those organisations who have been shortlisted to provide a resume of what they do and why they believe they should be chosen as the Charity of the Year.

These details will appear in Friday’s Lynn News and online, after which readers will be asked to vote for who they think should be our Charity of the Year.

The good cause that receives the most votes, and therefore the title, will be singled out for special help in the next 12 months, with the Lynn News backing it and giving it publicity in a bid to support it further throughout that time.

Speaking at the launch of Lynn News’ Charity of the Year campaign at the end of December, Mr Leslie said: “We have been the heart of this community for 179 years and this is part of a commitment to carrying on that way.”