Lynn News commended in awards

The Lynn News was commended in Newsawards 2018, the glittering ceremony for which was held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in central London.

The paper was on a shortlist of six in the Weekly Newspaper of the Year category. It was described by judges as a paper with “a high standard of production quality, clean and crisp 50gsm copies, punchy colour and loads of local content well presented by this popular bi-weekly”.

The winner of the award was the fellow Iliffe Media title, the Cambridge Independent, which also won the award in 2017. Judges gave it the only 100 per cent perfect score on any category in 2018.

Another Iliffe title, Velvet magazine, produced in Bury St Edmunds, was joint winner of the Regional Magazine of the Year

National Newspaper of the Year was named as The Times, with the Sunday Times claiming Sunday Newspaper of the Year. The Sun was given the prestigious Grand Prix award for ‘overall print and digital package’.

The awards, attended by some 1,000 people, were hosted by TV newsreader Kate Silverton, aided by dancer Wayne Sleep.