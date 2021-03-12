LYNN NEWS COMMENT: Enough is enough - our hospital needs big investment now

For the second time in three months, patients have had to be moved because of a major problem with the roof at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

People living in West Norfolk and beyond, who look to the QEH as their local hospital, are entitled to wonder how many more times this has to happen before meaningful action is taken.

Last year, the Lynn News threw its weight behind the Back The Bid, Build Our Future campaign for a new hospital.

Back Our Bid Build Our Future (44857991)

We did so because we know, like you, our readers, do, the scale of the work required and the urgency with which it is needed.

It shouldn’t take an incident like this, or worse, to bring about change. The time for talking is over. The time to act is now.

The question we ask today is what will it really take for those with the power to change things to do so?