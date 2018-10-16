Lynn News’ cute kids pick up their prizes

Winners of the Lynn News Baby and Toddler Competition received their canvas prints and Youngsters World giftcards on Friday.

The prize presentation took place at Youngsters World, on Norfolk Street.

Marisa-Jean Pusch,17-months-old, with parents Lisa Addis and Mark Pusch, Lynn News reporter Rebekah Chilvers, Youngsters World owner Paul Sanderson, Lavinia-Eileen Hurst, 2, with mum Terri-Leigh Hurst at The Lynn News Baby and Toddler Competition presentation. MLNF-18PM10094

Reporter Rebekah Chilvers, pictured middle, and Youngsters World owner Paul Sanderson, pictured back right, presented Marisa-Jean Pusch’s, 17-months-old, prize to parents Lisa Addis and Mark Pusch, pictured left.

Lavinia-Eileen Hurst’s, two, prize was picked up by mum Terri-Leigh Hurst, pictured right.

The Lynn News wishes to thank all parents and children who entered this year’s competition. MLNF-18PM10094