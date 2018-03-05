Lynn News gets new signs

The Lynn News office at 17 Tuesday Market Place in Lynn has had its signage put up. The three smart new signs were put in place on Monday. They had been due to go up last week but the snowy weather made that impossible.

The signs are further evidence of the considerable commitment being put into the title by the owners, Iliffe Media, who took over the Lynn News and 12 other former Johnston Press titles just over a year ago.

Editor Mark Leslie said: “The signs are classy and clear – a reflection we think of the Lynn News itself, which, of course, has been serving West Norfolk since 1841.

“Take them as an invitation to pop in and say hello.Simone our friendly receptionist will always greet you with a smile.”

The Lynn News moved to 17 Tuesday Market Place in November of last year from Purfleet Street. The first part of the redecoration has seen the annexe and ground floor utilised. Work on the upper floors will be commenced in the near future.