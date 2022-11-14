Lynn News letters on respect, charities and politics

Here are the letters from this Tuesday's Lynn News...

Thanks for your dignity over vacancy

May I please express my most sincere gratitude to all the men and women of all political parties who acted with great dignity in not putting forward a candidate for the ward of Gaywood Clock.

My husband John Collop served as borough councillor for the area for almost 12 years before he sadly passed to the celestial home to which we all will one day be called.

This level of respect to John shows how well liked he was by his political opponents who in turn have shown that while we may have our disagreements, we all want a better world, differing only on the best way of achieving it.

As John looks down on us all I know he would join me in believing it is right that the

actions of honourable men and women should be acknowledged.

Sandra Collop

via email

The late John Collop

Why not let them all have wish lists?

The fantastic story in the Lynn News of the generous owners of Connaught Cars donating the entire ‘wish list’ of a children’s ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital brought a lump to my throat. What nice people!

It set me thinking about Christmas and the wish lists of other wards and charities in our region.

How many of us might buy a Christmas present or

donate towards a piece of kit if we knew what these places need?

If there was space in the Lynn News running up to Christmas for charities, food banks, hospices etc to place their wish lists on its pages maybe a whole bunch other kind businesses and individuals might donate and really make a difference in these tricky times? How about it Mr Editor?

Steve Mackinder

Denver

EDITOR: We have already provided this service for Lynn Foodbank and the Boxes of Hope charity, but it’s a great idea Steve and we will open it up to everyone.

Couple buy QEH's children's Amazon wishlist. From left: Mandy Calvert, Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk, Simon Gibb, Sophie Carter and Chris Harrison (60627573)

Was he trying to convince himself?

Jeremy Dearling obviously spent a considerable time writing his love letter to capitalism. It’s almost as if he was trying to convince himself of its merits.

He claims that the rising energy costs are due to the war in Ukraine.

This war is being used as the reason for all the ills we are currently experiencing. Nothing at all to do with 12 years of Tory rule, nothing to see here.

Dearling fails to acknowledge that the UK has seen up to £170billion in excess profits for energy firms. That most definitely is capitalism.

Dearling side steps the huge increase in the use of foodbanks. That one is too complex for him to address.

Yet people who are in work are being forced to use them because their wages don’t go far enough to cover their bills. The fact that big companies prefer to pay poverty wages and supplement their profits by making the tax payer foot the bill for the top up of Universal Credit which is necessary to stop these people starving is most definitely capitalism.

The share dividends must be paid, after all.

He blames immigration for the fact we have increased numbers of rough sleepers, totally ignoring the fact that support services to help the vulnerable have been cut and the cost of housing has increased.

Too many people now are at the mercy of private landlords who are raking it in at the expense of tenants.

Dearling seems to believe that socialists should open their doors and welcome in strangers to sleep in their spare bedrooms as if that would be a cure. There is so much wrong there.

He then goes on to reference foreign holidays as if this isn’t allowed or there is something wrong in taking a break from work. Does this intolerant person not believe that people deserve a holiday.

It’s actually a part of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation Minimum Income Standard which sets out the living standards that we, as a society, agree everyone in the UK should be able to have.

Or does he just think that

anyone who wants a fairer, more equal society shouldn’t have a foreign holiday. Or maybe, he just means me?

The JRF sets out that a single person needs to earn £25,500 a year to reach the minimum acceptable standard of living, while a family with two children needs to earn £43,400 between them.

If Dearling believes that taking a holiday is some kind of sin he really does show his true colours.

He then claims that a Labour government in 1997 went on a mad spending spree, when all they did was to try to rebuild what the Tories had broken after a decade of power, much like what they’re doing now. The Tories have borrowed 67.5% of UK national debt since 1948 (tax research).

Even the Government’s own Commons library reported that it borrowed £303billion in 2020/21 which is the equivalent of 14.5% of GDP and a peacetime record.

Referring to nursing numbers, we have the biggest vacancy rate ever under the Tories and their continued underfunding of the NHS.

It’s a brave person that now decides to enter the health profession.

Bit by bit the NHS is being privatised all under the banner of the NHS.

You only have to look at the number of services which are delivered and paid for under the guise of public services – cleaning, portering, blood transport, catering and more – to see how capitalism and profits are ruining the NHS.

But no, Dearling blames socialism and a Labour Party which hasn’t been in power for 12 years.

PFI schemes started before Labour, Major’s government were the instigators. While it’s undeniable that Labour continued to use them, he’s wrong to lay their inception at their door.

It would also be wrong of anyone, me included, to try to deny an illegal war. For many this act led them to turn away from Labour. But again, war and capitalism go hand in hand.

There is always money for war under whichever Government is in control and the pockets of shareholders bulge as a result.

Dearling asserts that I held Jeremy Corbyn up as a role model “for us all to obediently follow and she herself did”.

Well he shows his total lack of knowledge about me as I have never followed anyone “obediently” and I never will.

However, I did and still do hold Jeremy Corbyn in high regard and consider him a friend.

He stood for many good things and I would prefer his leadership of the UK over this current bunch any day.

Look at Matt Hancock, going off to rake it in by being on reality TV when he’s being paid to represent his constituents in parliament.

Shame on him.

Anyway, Dearling, you carry on loving capitalism and blaming an invisible socialism for everything. Hope your triple lock pension is okay. God forbid the capitalists remove it under the pretence of “difficult decisions”.

Jo Rust

via email

Grievance procedures a wimp’s charter

The Labour Party is sanctimoniously making waves about the resignation of Sir Gavin Williams, MP from the Cabinet over allegations of bullying.

They have short memories about deputy leader Angela Rayner MP labelling the Conservatives as scum. Alister Campbell has a history of using colourful language, inconsistent with his portfolio of communications at No 10.

Without trivialising or minimising the case against Sir Gavin, surely there is ultra sensitivity abounding at the Civil Service and Parliament.

When I was in Government service, especially in the 70s and 80s, unprofessional language in private was the norm, yet staying in the office, but we were more sturdy and lived with it.

Time consuming and pedantic ‘grievance procedures’ have turned out to be a wimp’s charter. This storm in the teacup row about the ex Cabinet minister is a microcosm of a brittle society where “I’m offended” has become a brainwashed culture through socially engineered legislation, engendered by successive Governments, and the crows keep coming home to roost on them.

It is under the stairs people who indulge the press if one says “boo”. With snowflakes falling over Westminster, there is a winter of discontent ahead, keeping journalists in work.

David Fleming

Downham