Lynn News nominated for national award

The Lynn News has been shortlisted to be National Weekly Newspaper of the Year in the prestigious Newsawards 2018.

The announcement was made on Monday and sees the title chosen from hundreds of hopefuls all over Britain.

In the final six shortlist , the Lynn News will e up agaist a sister publication in the Cambridge Independent, which is also owned by Iliffe Media.

The Independent won the title in 2017.

The other papers nominated are the Hampstead & Highgate Express, the Isle of Man Examiner, the New Milton Advertiser & Lymington Times and the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.

The winner will be unveiled at a gala evening held on Wednesday, April 18, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London.

Nominations in other national categories include such titles as the Mail on Sunday, the i, the Financial Times, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph.

The Iliffe Print Centre in Cambridge, that prints this paper, has been shortlisted in the Printer of the Year category.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “What a fantastic honour to be chosen to be on the shortlist. This was previously known as the Newspaper Awards and is the most prestigious of media honours to win.

“It is great to be recognised for the work we have done over the past year and shows the tremendous investment by Iliffe Media into the titles bought from Johnston Press last year in East Anglia is already bearing rich fruit.

“We have been serving West Norfolk since 1841 and this nomination shows there is still no-one to touch us.”