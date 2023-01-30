Iliffe Media Group – the owner of the Lynn News - has announced the acquisition of the West Norfolk free pick up title, Your Local Paper.

Your Local Paper was launched in Lynn 10 years ago by Alan Taylor and has become a recognised, trusted and well-established print brand during that time. Alan will join with Iliffe Media as managing director of the entire West Norfolk operation, which includes the twice-weekly Lynn News as well as the Fenland Citizen.

The entire print and digital business in Lynn will merge together and will in future operate out of the same premises under a single management, sales and editorial team.

Alan said: “I am delighted to be joining the Iliffe Media team and look forward to transitioning Your Local Paper into the Iliffe portfolio. The Lynn News has been established in the town for almost two centuries and is a hugely respected paper of record. Your Local Paper has served the town and the surrounding area for almost 10 years and will continue to prosper with further investment under new ownership.”

Iliffe owner Edward Iliffe said: “As an industry we continue to evolve and Iliffe Media will also need to adapt the ways in which we continue to serve content in each of our markets. Whilst print audiences have declined during recent years, our overall audience reach has never been greater.

"We genuinely believe that combining the resources of Your Local Paper with our existing West Norfolk team will help us serve the local advertisers and readers in the most effective possible way, offering them unbeatable audiences across our digital, print and social platforms."

Iliffe Media Group is an independent publisher with some of the UK's biggest websites and weekly newspapers in its portfolio. It also operates radio stations and jointly operates a local television channel.