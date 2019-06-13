The Lynn News presented a cheque of £270 for a Downham Market woman who has a rare form of leukaemia this week.

Heather Bellamy, 48, has acute myeloid leukaemia which requires treatment in America, the only place where her condition can be treated.

The sponsorship money, of which there was an additional £45 paid separately, came through a Lynn News team running in the GEAR 10K last month.

"I can't thank you all enough for the fundraising and the continued support of the Lynn News," Heather said.

Pictured below from left are Lynn News runner Ben Hardy, Sonny Meijer who was collecting the cheque on behalf of Heather as a friend of the family, and editor Mark Leslie.

Heather’s treatment will cost roughly $25,000 a month.

In total, there has been over £36,800 raised by 1,002 people on Heather's GoFundMe page so far. This has been raised in five months.

The page, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/auntie-heather039s-last-chance, has a fundraising target of £250,000.

The Lynn News team came third overall in the Corporate Challenge for GEAR behind Stephenson Smart in first place and Williams Refridgeration in second.

The fastest male corporate runner was Owen Norris from Ward Gethin Archer in a time of 00:39:42.

Clare Campbell from Specsavers was the fastest female corporate runner in a time of 00:47:21.

A presentation for the Corporate Challenge took place in Lynn's Corn Exchange on Wednesday afternoon where the Lynn News received a trophy for coming third.

Keyvan Djamarani, managing director of Bespak (who sponsored GEAR) was presenting the trophies to the fastest three teams.

He previously said he was "delighted to see the great response the race received this year."

Keyvan Djamarani, Bespak managing director, presents the Lynn News team with a third place trophy for the GEAR Corporate Challenge

The overall fastest time for GEAR was Adrian Mussett of the Colchester Harriers running club in a time of 00:32:46.

Kathryn Mathias was the fastest female overall in 00:38:42.