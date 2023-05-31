The Lynn News is throwing its support behind Complete Commercial Finance’s 2023 Business Survey.

The survey, now in its third year, was launched last month and reviews the attitudes of business owners in East Anglia towards trading conditions and their use of commercial finance.

As media partner, the Lynn News is urging companies in the area to complete the survey and answer nine short questions to share their views on how they are faring in the current tough economic climate.

Karl Lanham of Complete Commercial Finance

Participants are asked to rank the challenges currently affecting them, including rising costs, taxation, staffing and finance.

“We are delighted that the Lynn News, which has always provided excellent coverage of local businesses’ news, is supporting our survey,” says Complete Commercial Finance director Karl Lanham.

“Now in its third year, our survey has mapped the challenges companies faced during the pandemic and last year’s fuel shortage and we are interested to see how the current cost of living crisis is affecting our region’s firms.

“Launched last month, participants this year are already indicating that overheads, taxation and staffing are affecting their business – it will be interesting to see the full survey results once the study completes at the end of July.”

Commenting on its media sponsorship of the survey, Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome says: “ As a responsible community newspaper we are always keen to support local businesses. By backing this survey, we hopefully continue to do so.”

Businesses have until Monday, July 31 to participate in the survey here.