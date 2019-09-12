Lynn's Bar&Beyond is turning back the clock to mark the return of a well-loved venue once extremely popular in the town.

The late-night venue on Norfolk Street is turning into Chicago Rock Café this Saturday, September 14, for a special reunion event organised by long-serving assistant manager Chris Newman.

The club will become a shrine to the once popular nightclub chain for one night only with memorabilia, limited edition cocktails, glamour décor, a DJ text music service and more.

Anyone who used to go to or work at Chicago Rock Café is encouraged to attend the event, which will bring back a slice of Lynn history.

General manager Lucy Peck, said: “The transformation from Chicago Rock Café into Bar&Beyond has been very well received in Lynn.

“But we’re looking forward to giving King’s Lynn something special this Saturday as we turn back the clock.

“Everyone knew Chicago Rock Café played a big part in nights out for many local people for the past two decades and it created many great memories.

“Now we’re bringing it back in a memorable way and it promises to be a great night.”

Chicago Rock Café was the first Chicago’s for the former Luminar Group (now

Deltic Group) and opened in 1996.

It included a US-themed restaurant and bar with a dance floor.

Chicago’s then became Bar&Beyond as part of a £400,000 investment by venue owners The Deltic Group in Spring 2017.

Doors open at 7pm and admission is free until 11pm, £3 from 11pm to 12am and £5 from 12am until 2am.

For more information and tickets visit www.barandbeyond.co.uk/kingslynn

Bar&Beyond is part of The Deltic Group, one of the UK’s leading premium late

night bar and club operators which employs 3000 people across its 53 venues.