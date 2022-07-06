A Lynn man who is a founder of the town's Parkrun will be one of the Batonbearers at Lynnsport when the Queen’s Baton Relay arrives this weekend.

On Saturday morning at 8am the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive at Alive Lynnsport, until 9am. There’s a free family fun-day taking place at the venue to celebrate the visit.

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Mick Ennis.

One of those will be Mr Ennis, 80, from Lynn who was nominated by Wendy Fisher from Downham-based Ryston Runners.

She said: “Mick Ennis is 80, and a running inspiration to many. He was a founder of King's Lynn Parkrun, and run director, running it most weeks and helps setting up. He started running regular 10k's during lockdown and has completed his 200th.

“Mick encourages everyone else to run and enjoy it, is an ambassador and welfare officer for Ryston Runners, and supporter of Race for Life.

Wendy Fisher.

"He does keep fit for his elderly neighbours, supports The Stroke Association, in memory of his late wife, and Myeloma, in memory of his late daughter. Mick is an example, motivator and gentleman.”

Mick Ennis said: “It’s nice to know that I inspire people to keep fit. I want to keep myself fit as long as I can, age doesn’t matter.

“It’s brilliant to be a Batonbearer for Her Majesty The Queen. I feel proud to be doing it.”

The Queen's Baton.

During its time in Lynn, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Lynnsport and will experience a free family activity day.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Lynn includes – 8am-9am: Batonbearer will move around outdoor sports on the site, culminating at the Lynnsport athletics track with children’s activities.

8am-2pm: Free family activities including football, hockey, tennis, disability sports, skatepark, gymnastics, athletics and sports tasters.

The Queen's Baton.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Cllr Sam Sandell, borough council cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We are thrilled that the Queen’s Baton Relay will be visiting our Alive Lynnsport site in King’s Lynn.

"It’s a great opportunity for local people to get involved in the build up to the games in Birmingham. It is also a great opportunity to showcase the sports facilities we have on offered and encourage more people to think about taking up activities that will lead to a healthier lifestyle. I hope many people will come along and cheer on our local Batonbearers.”

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

The relay began at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers to carry the Baton.

Since then, the Baton has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa, Oceania.

It still has further destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, more countries in Europe, including five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, where it finished on Sunday, before returning to England in summer for the final countdown to the Commonwealth Games.