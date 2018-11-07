Staff from Lynn's Pets at Home have taken part in an RSPCA fundraising initiative across England and Wales which has generated £50,000 to help animals.

For ten days, the store team worked hard to raise money for animal rescues in and around Lynn by inviting customers to purchase a Peel and Reveal ticket for just £1. They also hosted volunteer collections and fundraising, with all proceeds going to charity.

The RSPCA will use the money to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need of care.

Pets at Home.

Jamie Sands, store manager at Lynn's Pets at Home, said: “What a fantastic result. We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all our generous customers for taking part and donating much-needed funds.

“It’s great to know that this money will go towards supporting fantastic rescue centres who work to help animals who have suffered from neglect and cruelty.”

Sarah Colberg, senior corporate partnerships manager from the RSPCA, said: "We are delighted to be supported once again by Pets at Home colleagues and customers who have all helped raise funds to support the RSPCA's work to promote kindness and prevent cruelty to animals.

“Our 24-hour helpline receives a call on average every 30 seconds and last year alone we received more than one million calls and rescued in excess of 114,000 animals. We are only able to be there for animals in need due to generous donations and support so thank you to everyone for getting involved.”