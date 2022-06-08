Home   News   Article

King's Lynn police appeal for witnesses after cyclist and pedestrian collision

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 10:08, 08 June 2022
 | Updated: 10:10, 08 June 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist and pedestrian were involved in a collision in Lynn on Thursday (June 2).

It happened at about 8.45pm on Bagge Road when a pedal cycle crashed into a five-year-old boy who was crossing the road.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Police accident sign.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information which could help police.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 or email wendy.frary@norfolk.police.uk.

