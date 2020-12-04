Port of King's Lynn features in #PurpleLightUp movement

A silo at Port of King's Lynn was drenched in purple on Thursday to mark International Day of Disabled Persons.

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, port operator Associated British Ports joined the movement by lighting up two of its well-known buildings, the Bentinck silo and Queen Alexandra House at the Port of Cardiff.

Alison Rumsey, ABP chief HR officer, said: “At ABP, we are committed to building a more inclusive, diverse and open working community.

"We recognise the important contribution of our colleagues living with disabilities and are grateful to them for their work in keeping Britain trading every day.

"This year, the global pandemic has truly highlighted the need for diverse teams and perspectives in order to be able to overcome challenges creatively.”

The Bentinck silo at Lynn Port on Thursday night (43417075)

It coincided withthe Mystery Advent light-up project supported by Discover King’s Lynn and Jak Ropa.

Each location in the project is being kept under wraps until it happens at 5.30pm, each day. in order to not encourage any gatherings.

It began on Tuesday when The Bank House in Lynn's King's Staithe Square was lit up, followed by Stradsett Hall on Wednesday. Tonight (Friday) will see another location illuminated.