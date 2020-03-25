The Port of Lynn is taking steps to protect its staff and customers in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personnel such as pilots and lock controllers have been isolated and teams split to ensure continuity of services.

Social distancing measures for anyone at the port are being enforced and all non-essential staff are working from home.

Grain silo beside Bentinck dock at Port of Lynn

However operations at the port continue as normal, confirmed a spokesman for its operator Associated British Ports.

ABP has said it is committed to working with the Government to follow its guidelines and aims to follow its mission of keeping Britain trading.

In a statement ABP said: "The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented disruption to our society. Throughout this crisis the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and their families remains our highest priority.

"ABP is committed to minimising disruption to our customers’ supply chains and preserving continuity of operational service across our ports."

Other key actions it is taking in response to COVID-19 include closely monitoring and distributing the latest public health guidance, working closely with customers to support their continued operations and activating business continuity plans.

ABP said: "We are continuing to liaise with all relevant health authorities to ensure our operations observe the most recent guidelines, protecting our colleagues and customers. We would ask customers to likewise respect the medical advice and adopt social distancing measures across the ports where possible.

"As the UK’s leading port operator with a critical strategic role in supporting the nation’s supply chains, we will continue to provide updates on this dynamic situation in accordance with government advice.

"Together we will continue to fulfil our mission: Keeping Britain Trading."