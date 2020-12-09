Home   News   Article

King's Lynn primary school partially closed due to heating problems

By Ben Hardy
Published: 11:26, 09 December 2020
 | Updated: 11:27, 09 December 2020

A Lynn primary school has said all students will be returning tomorrow after heating issues caused a partial closure this morning.

St Martha's Catholic Primary School said one building had no heating which meant pupils in Years 1, 2, 3 and 5 stayed at home today.

A spokeswoman for the school said the issue has already been resolved and normal service will resume tomorrow.

