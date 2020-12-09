King's Lynn primary school partially closed due to heating problems
Published: 11:26, 09 December 2020
| Updated: 11:27, 09 December 2020
A Lynn primary school has said all students will be returning tomorrow after heating issues caused a partial closure this morning.
St Martha's Catholic Primary School said one building had no heating which meant pupils in Years 1, 2, 3 and 5 stayed at home today.
A spokeswoman for the school said the issue has already been resolved and normal service will resume tomorrow.