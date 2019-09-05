Lynn's Bank House has been named a UK Top Ten Town Pub for the fourth year running by the new Good Pub Guide 2020 out today.

The Guide describes it as a “particularly well-run inn" with a "gently civilised but easy going atmosphere" which offers "excellent, imaginative food.”

The Bank House, which won the prestigious UK Town Pub of the Year Award in 2016, was bought and refurbished by Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich in 2008, and is now operated and run by Michael Baldwin.

Lynn's Bank House has been named a UK Top Ten Pub in the Good Pub Guide 2020 (16131220)

Michael said: “We are delighted. The Good Pub Guide is the industry’s bible and this award is a real testament to the enthusiasm and dedication which we and our team put into the running of Bank House.

“Our aim is to provide good food and a great bar, with friendly service in this wonderful historic and stylish building.

"Head chef Iestyn Thomas’s menu combines traditional pub favourites together with more exotic dishes, all prepared on the premises from fresh quality ingredients using the wonderful produce of the area wherever possible.

"Our experienced mixologists, lead by Andy Houliston, conjure up a wide range of delicious cocktails, classics combined with Andy’s own exciting creations, all presented with great flair.”

Said Jeannette: "We are delighted that the business is running so well in Michael's capable hands. The efforts of all the staff have played a part in achieving this recognition.

"The number of visitors who are tourists have increased and our aim has always been for the Bank House to be a destination hotel in a destination town, which it is now."

Bank House has recently moved into outside catering, providing a full service for events large and small.

It has become well known for its Christmas parties and this year is offering the opportunity for larger groups to hold their Christmas parties in the historic splendour of King's Lynn Town Hall, all catered for by Bank House.