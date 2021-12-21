The Live and Let Live pub in Lynn raised £1,250 for the Royal British Legion through various events including VE Day, VJ Day and Remembrance Day during the past 18 months.

Royal British Legion (RBL) King's Lynn & District branch community support officer Mrs Karin Hipkin said: "We'd like to thank customers and landlady Roz Woods at the Live and Let Live.

"We try to get out into the community as much as possible."

Presentation to The Royal British Legion Branch King's Lynn from The Live and Let Live pub in Lynn. Monies raised to support people locally. From left: Nette Dugdale, Tania Jenkins, Toni Austin (Live &Let Live), Robert Hipkin (RBL), David Norman (RBL), Karin Hipkin (branch community support officer, RBL). MLNF-21MF12060

A sum of £1,250.40p was raised through various events "from May last year to November, over a year and a half, " said Live and Let Live owner and publican Roz Woods.

"We couldn't hand over some of the money from last year so we held it over until this year."

For example, the Windsor Road pub held a Remembrance Sunday breakfast which raised £750 and also during lockdown hosted a virtual afternoon tea party on VJ Day.

More sums were raised selling pastries and at a raffle and bingo.

Mrs Hipkin added that work done by herself and branch secretary Jas Rigg is all voluntary and revealed the RBL was in the process of taking a new office on top of the Conservative Club in London Road.