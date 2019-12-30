A Lynn pub is joining in January sales fever by slashing prices on a range of alcoholic and non-alcholic drinks.

The Globe in Tuesday Market Place will be bringing early new year cheer to customers with special discounts which start on Thursday, January 2, and run up to and including Thursday, January 16.

Manager of the Wetherspoon's pub Karen Davies said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

Drinks which are included in the January sale at The Globe in Lynn (25498437)

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."

The drinks featured in the sale are a real ale (Sharps Doom Bar); a craft beer (Shipyard); one lager (Coors Light); two ciders (Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime and Magners); a selection of wines from Coldwater Creek (pinot grigio, merlot, White Zinfandel Rose); three spirits Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka (inclusive of a mixer); four soft canned drinks (R White's raspberry lemonade, Dalston's Fizzy Rhubarb, Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint and Sanpellegrino); draught soft drinks Guinness, Lavazza Iced Cappucino and Remedy Kombucha.

Refurbishment at the Globe Hotel.. (25498520)

The low and alcohol-free drinks include Beck's Blue, Budweiser Prohibition Brew, Heineken 0.0, Brewdog Nanny State and Adnams Ghost Ship.

The sale prices include a pint of Shipyard at £2.35, a pint of Coors Light at £2.59, a glass of Coldwater Creek wine (175ml glass) at £2.40, a pint of Guinness at £3.05, a pint of Magners at £1.89, Gordon's gin (single measure with mixer) at £2.70, a can of R White's raspberry lemonade at 95p, a can of Brewdog Nanny State at £1.79 and a bottle of Adnams Ghost Ship at £1.79.

