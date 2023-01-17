A Lynn based radio station has launched a listenership growth plan as it continues to expand and gain new investment.

KLR24 offers a variety of shows throughout the day from ‘wake up with Piers’ for breakfast, drive time from 4-7pm and an evening show for ‘old gits and hits’.

The station has also recently celebrated its first year of broadcasting after launching on New Year’s Day 2022.

Some of the presenters at KLR24 radio, from left Piers Mettrick (Breakfast show), Richard J Hannah (Week In Week Out Host & Publisist), Tyler Lewis (Station Director & Host Of The Saturday Shake Up) and Paul Kazam (Drive time presenter)

Self-described ‘radio veteran’ Tyler Lewis initially set up the station through his own funds.

Now, KLR24 is attracting even more listeners and continues to attract new investment.

The station has introduced a new business strategy to encourage more to listen to their station, named ‘going EAST’, standing for, Entertainment Everywhere in East Anglia.

It also promises to be Accessible, available on all devices, State of the art and Talent. Tyler said: “Norfolk’s more music station is broadcast from King’s Lynn via digital media including streaming sites andsmart speakers. KLR24 Radio will be moving its domain website and the station can be heard on Channel 277 on Freeview Television.

“A DAB Station will be launched in 2023 and the brand new KLR24 radio app is available now.

“So long as you have a digital device our output is available.”

The strategy was formed by the newly made KLR Media Company, which has recently started due to growing so quickly.

The station boasts the talents of Swaffham’s own Paul Kazam with ‘The Retro Drive Home’ - the daily drive time show from 4pm.

The popular Emma Scott will be bringing more shows to the KLR24 music schedule after piloting a new music show at the weekend, and award winning Richard J Hannah from West Norfolk brings a weekly radio magazine ‘Week In, Week Out’ to the mid-morning schedule.

KLR24 can be heard around Norfolk and also internationally and is made up of community based presenters, some even award winning.

lFancy listening to more local radio? There’s plenty to choose from in West Norfolk, from KLR24 to Radio West Norfolk, and not forgetting KL1 radio.