Recruitment agency Jark King's Lynn is celebrating its double success in awards recognising outstanding achievement in the industry.

Jark's managing director Gary Whittred and recruitment coordinator Belmiro Frangoulis were both recipients of accolades presented at this year's The Recruit Venture Group awards held in London's De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms.

There were 15 awards in total, including the John Buckman Award, named in honour of The Recruit Venture Group’s late chairman, which was awarded to Gary.

Gary Whittred, Managing Director of Jark King’s Lynn, second left, is pictured withZoe Lyons, left, and Rebecca Buckman and James Buckman, who are children of the late John Buckman, whom the award is named after. (20941412)

The award was introduced by the shareholders of The Recruit Venture Group in 2018, in honour of John, who tragically died in May 2018, aged 54, following a battle with brain cancer.

It recognises someone who embraces the convictions and beliefs that John stood for and celebrates their success, hard work, determination, dedication and courage.

Gary worked with John for many years and they were close friends. Jark King’s Lynn, Gary’s business, has enjoyed a successful 2018/19 financial year, which is attributed to his leadership skills.

HostZoe Lyons, left, with Belmiro Frangoulis, of Jark King's Lynn, and Sam Davies, from Dains Accountants one of the sponsors (20941414)

The judges of the Recruitment Coordinator of the Year Award, won by Belmiro, were looking for an individual who has a proven record of sourcing and caring for candidates ensuring that a vast pool of high-quality candidates is available to their colleagues.

He had been nominated by Gary, who said: “Belmiro’s sales for the financial year was £4.8 million, the gross profit generated for the sales achieved was £552k, far above the national average.

“Belmiro is not only a crucial member of the business, who runs the office in my absence. Belmiro has a great relationship with all of his clients, most of whom he has been supplying for over ten years, which is a testament to his talent as a recruitment coordinator."

The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons and was attended by more than 200 industry professionals, directors, managers and consultants. The awards are now in their third year.