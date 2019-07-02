West Norfolk's desirability as a great place to live and work is attracting more professionals to the area, according to a Lynn recruitment firm which is about to expand.

Independent agency Jark King's Lynn Ltd, located in Blackfriars Street, is about to set up a new executive appointments division after demand for high calibre staff has tripled in the last year.

It is inviting local businesses to a breakfast launch event at The Dragonfly Hotel on Wednesday, July 10, at 9am.

Gary Whittred, the agency’s managing director, said the decision to branch out comes after a rise in client demand and a strong year of trading for his business.

He said: “We have been supplying executive-level staff to a range of West Norfolk businesses for a while now but the last 12 months has seen the demand for these candidates almost triple.

“The increased demand from our existing clients and a strong 2018/19 financial year, which saw us turnover a record-breaking £9.7 million, has given me the confidence to invest in this new division.

“We have put a lot of work into getting things set up and ready to go behind the scenes and are looking forward to expanding the service we offer to our existing clients while bringing on board new clients as well.”

Jark King’s Lynn has traditionally focused on industrial and permanent recruitment and are set to create two new jobs if the new division successfully takes off.

Mr Whittred added that the increased demand for executive staff is a vote of confidence in West Norfolk’s economy.

“It’s really positive to see Lynn-based businesses recruiting more senior staff, it shows that confidence is high despite the uncertainty and illustrates that West Norfolk businesses are investing in staff of the highest quality to drive their business forward.”

Jark's Lynn sales director, Jamie Thurston, who is heading up the new division, said that despite a nationwide shortage of executive candidates, West Norfolk continues to attract people with a wealth of experience and skills due to its unique way of life.

He said: “People are moving into the area because they can see what we see, locally, on a daily basis; West Norfolk is a great place to live, work and bring up a family.

“Being able to find the right candidates for our executive-level vacancies is made a lot easier because of the desirability of West Norfolk, its outstanding scenery and pace of life is a great attraction.”

Businesses interested in attending the launch event of Jark King’s Lynn executive recruitment division can contact Jamie on 01553 660888.