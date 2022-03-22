Lynn residents are invited to nominate a local hero for a steel sculpture tribute being launched in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sustrans, the national walking, wheeling, and cycling charity, is getting into gear an initiative which will see local heroes immortalised in steel along the National Cycle Network.

One of the chosen sites for the 'hero sculptures' is Lynn, and Sustrans love to hear from local residents who they believe should be recognised in this way. It could be a local celebrity, sportsperson, or member of the community (alive or passed) who has had a real impact over the past 70 years.

Nominations for the scheme are open from today for the next three weeks.

The network runs all across the country offering cyclists, runners, wheelers and walkers routes which vary in length and technical difficulty, from coastal lines and the countryside, to mountains, islands, highlands.

To date, Sustrans has created more than 250 of these life-sized sculptures which are situated across the length and breadth of the country. Each Portrait Bench is accompanied by one or a group of life-sized figures depicting local heroes, references to industry and culture, and historical or important events.

Fabricated from steel, the figures watch on as cyclists, walkers and wheelers take a rest on benches across the Network. The last Portrait Bench was installed 11 years ago.

The existing Portrait Benches celebrate and recognise various local individuals and groups, including:

• Famed authors

• Olympians

• Entertainers

• Community volunteers

• National treasures

• Representations of occupations that have been the backbone of the UK.

