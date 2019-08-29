West Norfolk firms booking their staff festive parties can now wine and dine amid the splendour of the historic Lynn Town Hall.

The Bank House restaurant is offering companies the choice of holding their staff pre-Christmas parties in the popular South Quay restaurant or the nearby town hall, operated by West Norfolk Council.

It is a novel seasonal business link-up that is already proving a success with some town hall December dates already sold out.

Lynn Town Hall

And the three-way initiative, which also involves the temporary town hall bar being provided by the Premier Bars company, could create some additional temporary seasonal jobs.

The idea to offer the spacious and elegant Assembly Rooms together with the adjoining stone-flagged floor Stone Hall, emerged after the Bank House proprietors, Michael Baldwin and Lawrence Thetford, realised demand for seasonal meal party bookings was outstripping the space they could offer at the Bank House.

As Mr Thetford, a company director explained, they are now able to offer space for three firms each for up to 30 diners in the same room at the town hall.

The Bank House beside the River Great Ouse

The Bank House has several moderate-sized dining rooms but does not have one large banqueting room.

Mr Thetford said some dates for the Town Hall Christmas parties are already sold out but there is still availability for December 18 and 19.

"This is the first year that we have hired the town hall for firms' pre- Christmas parties and it is already proving a success. It is a business initiative that seems to be working for everyone concerned, customers and ourselves. It is a win-win situation," he said.

Mr Thetford said they would probably have to recruit some additional temporary seasonal staff to cope with the demand for places.

He said that while some of the food preparation could be dealt with in the Bank House kitchens, they could also make use of the extensive kitchens at the Town Hall.

"The close proximity of the Bank House to the town hall is another big advantage for us," he said.

For the first time this year, the Bank House has decided to close completely on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but are looking forward to a very busy pre-Christmas period through December.