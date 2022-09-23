A 40th anniversary celebration was held at Lynn’s Dukes Head Hotel to commemorate four decades of the University of the third age (u3a).

U3a is a UK-wide movement that runs interest groups for people over 50 and not in full-time employment.

Part of the anniversary was an open day of tables promoting some of the interest groups that the u3a have to offer, from crochet to canasta.

Organiser of the event and last year’s chairman Sylvia Cliffe said joining u3a is a great way to make friends.

“It’s an excellent way to make friends and create new hobbies or continue onto ones you already do,

Current chairman at Lynn’s u3a John Wood was also encouraging of anybody interested in joining: “We have a twice monthly meeting at the Gaywood Community Centre, we often have local interesting people come to give talks. Last month we had Dr Paul Richards come in.”

The twice monthly meetings are at 10.45am.

Sylvia also encouraged people in the u3a to organise a group of their own if they think they have expertise in it.

“If you think you’re good at something, come along and run your own group.

“People do it for themselves, you’ll find a lot of people here at this age with all kinds of skills.

“But most importantly, it’s about having a good time and a laugh.”

As part of the event, West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge launched the u3a’s town trails, which consists of five themed walks done by the members.

The trails were done by the u3a working alongside the tourist office and West Norfolk Council.

Cllr Bambridge has said she’s now considering joining the u3a herself.

“I’ve been interested in joining myself, I’m amazed by the number of groups there is to join, although ukulele isn’t my thing!

“There’s been lots of interest shown today.”

She then added: “Being Mayor, I’ve seen a lot and I’m very interested in joining as I’m planning to retire next year.”

The u3a offer groups for languages, music, sport and much more.

A full list of interesting groups are available to view on their website: u3asites.org.uk/kingslynn where you can also sign up to the u3a.