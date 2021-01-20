A King's Lynn solicitors is raising awareness of mediation and how it can help separating families manage their issues collaboratively and productively.

More than any other time of the year, January is a month when families decide to separate, which is why Ward Gethin Archer’s Mediation Service is supporting Family Mediation Week.

For most, this will be their first experience of separation, and they will start searching for help and advice about where to turn for help to resolve issues – who will the children live with? What will happen with money?

Directors from Ward Gethin Archer signing up to be a Reason to Love West Norfolk. (44039580)

England’s third national lockdown doesn’t make it any less likely that people will be asking these questions.

If anything, it simply adds to confusion, or uncertainty, about what services

might be available. People may not be sure where to turn.

Run by the Family Mediation Council, it takes place all this week and aims to provide answers by sharing information about the mediation process.

Mediation can help families consider what is best for their future, and is available online to help them during

the coronavirus pandemic.

Ward Gethin Archer, based on the Tuesday Market Place, offer fixed fees for mediation and COVID safe remote appointments.

Contact them now to see how we can help you and your family.