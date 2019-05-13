King's Lynn stationery supplier takes top awards at London show
Lynn stationery supplier ExaClair Ltd has received two awards at a national trade event.
The Hardwick Industrial Estate firm won the accolades at this year's Stationery Show London for a new gift wrap collection, Tiny Rolls, by Clairefontaine. The awards were in the category for gift packaging and wrap plus the Judges' Choice section.
Clement Rouillard, marketing manager at ExaClair, said: “It has been a busy show, and we’re looking forward to developing the interest we’ve received from visitors to our stand.
“On top of a successful show, we are absolutely delighted that the Tiny Rolls ranges have received such accolades. The show's organisers described the 35cm tall gift wrap range as a game changer that will revolutionise the industry, which gives us great confidence they will be well received by the market.”
Other new products that attracted interest on the ExaClair stand were the new perpetual softcover diaries and meeting books by Rhodia, as well as the new rust-effect Décopatch papers that follow the popular marble-effect papers.
Clement said: “We were also very encouraged by the interest received in our new lean management product range that helps companies minimise waste while increasing productivity.
"A section of our stand enabled visitors to use the range’s magnetic wall planners and display pockets to see how they could use them to streamline project management – it’s always useful to be able to demonstrate products like this, and the show was a great opportunity to do so.”
