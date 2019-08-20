The Body Shop in King's Lynn backs Bloody Good Period campaign
Lynn's Body Shop is inviting donations of period products which will be delivered to people in need.
The Lynn shop is one of The Body Shop's key stores in the UK to set up a collection box since the retail chain teamed up with charitable project Bloody Good Period.
The Lynn store has pledged to supply a minimum of £20 worth of period products a month which will be delivered to the Lynn Hygiene Bank.
Lynn store manager Caroline Groves said: “Menstrual care is a basic human right and the fact that some people are deprived of it is truly shocking. We are so pleased we can do something to help, and invite customers and supporters to make monthly donations so we can make a difference in our local community.”
CEO and founder of Bloody Good Period, Gabby Edlin, said: “Menstrual products are essential and unlike toilet paper, are not free in public areas, or in GP clinics, like condoms, leaving many to go without pads and tampons, using toilet paper, rags, socks, or nothing at all.
"We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Body Shop on this initiative and look forward to working with them to deliver more menstrual protection for those who can’t afford them.”
Bloody Good Period provides menstrual products and toiletries to those who can’t afford them, including asylum seekers, refugees and LGBTQ people living in poverty.
