Aspiring politicians were given an idea of the day-to-day role as North West Norfolk’s MP hosted an event for college students.

James Wild spoke to students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) and a number of local high schools to build up their understanding of local government.

The MP joined CWA principal David Pomfret for Friday’s virtual event as he told the students about the history and types of democracy, the importance of voting, the constitution and law-making, as well as his role within parliament.

James Wild hosts an event on democracy and discuss his role within Parliament for the College of West Anglia. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mr Wild said: “First and foremost, my responsibility is to represent my area, continue to fight for funding for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and more generally, things that will make West Norfolk a better place to live, work and visit.”

Following the talk, CWA student governor Jacob Morton asked the MP several pre-submitted questions from the student body, which covered subjects such as exams, free school meals, Brexit and climate change.

Mr Pomfret said: “We hope to continue to work closely with James’ office in the future to champion and enact positive change within education and the wider local communities that we serve.”

He described the event as a “fantastic opportunity” for the students.