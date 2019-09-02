King's Lynn Morrisons store offers free meeting space for community groups
Lynn's Morrisons store is launching a new service offering free meeting spaces to local community groups.
These could include charities, book clubs, craft groups, new parents groups and gaming communities.
Groups can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people, through the store's community champion.
The initiative, rolled out across the retailer's 400 café stores, is designed to help community groups deal with the increasing cost of booking meetings in local centres. Its research revealed that local groups typically spend up to £20 an hour on meet up spaces.
Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons said: “We’ve seen more groups use our café spaces as meet up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”
Meet up areas will be available in Lynn's Morrisons café from 9am to 11am and 2pm until café closing every weekday.
To book a meet up area slot, groups can email Morrisons community champion with bookings taken on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information visit www.morrisons.com.
