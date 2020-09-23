Lynn teenager arrested in Wisbech murder investigation

A Lynn teenager has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The 18-year-old man was held in Wisbech yesterday (Tuesday) morning and questioned at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough before being released under investigation.

He was the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of Wisbech resident Tom Lewis.

Murder victim Tom Lewis (42390849)

The 23-year-old was stabbed in Norwich Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8.

He was airlifted from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to undergo leg surgery.

Mr Lewis died on September 10 after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

Cambridgeshire Cosntabulary said: "Five men aged 18, 22, 23 and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month. However, they have all since been released from custody pending further investigation.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us via our webchat or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 35/60797/20.