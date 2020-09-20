A Lynn teenager has admitted spitting in the face of a police officer.

Callum Feenan "took umbrage" to being arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, which it was later proven he had no involvement with.

The 19-year-old, of Bedford Drive, had been out with friends and was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve last year, Lynn Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

Prosecutor Denise Holland said police responding to reports of an offence rounded up three males who matched the given descriptions.

She said Feenan locked his arms and refused to be handcuffed.

"He then turns to PC Hopkins and spits at him, saliva landing on his left cheek," added Mrs Holland, who said two other people received conditional discharges over the damage.

"Mr Feenan was not involved and is unfortunately before you assaulting a police officer. If he had just gone quietly he wouldn't have been here at all."

Mrs Holland added that police officers who are spat upon in this way are subsequently required to take a number of tests.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (40479187)

The court was told Feenan, who pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, was in court in August on a separate matter and was sentenced to unpaid work as part of a community order.

Solicitor Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said: "There was an incident reported to the police of alleged damage.

"Mr Feenan was not involved in that in any way, shape or form. Mr Feenan took the view that the police were maybe somewhat over-zealous in their approach to the three of them.

"I suspect that he took umbrage that he was being tarred with the same brush.

"He tells me 'my response could have been better and if I could go back I would do things differently.'"

Feenan was sentenced to 100 hours' unpaid work as part of an 18-month community order and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to PC Michael Hopkins and £95 victim surcharge.