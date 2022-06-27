The difficulties in downsizing have been displayed by a Freebridge Community Housing tenant who wants to move house due to a change in circumstances.

Samantha O'Hara, 55, who lives in Lynn, has two children who have both left home so she wants to downsize from a three-bedroom house to a one-bedroom in order to free up the property for a family.

Freebridge Community Housing said the number of smaller homes it has is limited and will continue to provide further support to Miss O’Hara.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in Lynn.

Because she has mobility issues – Samantha uses a walking stick due to long-term hip and pelvis problems – ideally she would like somewhere in town.

She says she was offered a place in Lynn just before Christmas but it had a 'warning do not enter: bacterial tests' notice, so that move fell through.

Samantha says all that's been offered so far a place in Terrington St Clement which is "in the middle of nowhere". She wants to exit her current Westmark property as soon as possible as she fears a possible situation with bedroom tax.

She wants to be close and accessible to her teenage daughter who is a brain tumour survivor.

"I'm waiting for a discretionary housing benefit payment. I'm scared if I'm forced to pay this bedroom tax I fear I will be evicted," she said.

"I wanted to be as close to King's Lynn as possible in case my daughter has a relapse."

Director of housing at Freebridge Community Housing, Sophie Bates, said: “We do understand the difficulties our customers can face when they are in a position where they need to downsize urgently.

"We therefore work closely with people in those circumstances, to do all that we can to help with maintaining their homes until a suitable property is available.

“We are limited by the number of smaller homes that we have, which are all in high demand, and therefore become available to rent less often.

"However, as a result, customers wishing to downsize to smaller homes do receive additional priority for rehousing.

“It is unfortunate that Miss O’Hara has not felt able to accept any of the smaller homes offered to her so far, but we will continue to provide further support until such time as another property becomes available.”

Samantha says she feels the "pressure" to downsize, and added: "By law I have to downsize. You hear about Ukraine and a three-bedroom house is needed for a family.

"They offered me a property in Terrington St Clement which is in the middle of nowhere and I've got health issues. I fought and struggled with depression and have been diagnosed with bandy legs. I'm on disability needs benefits.

"My social life? – I haven't got one. Who wants to go out with a flaming stick?"