Lynn town centre is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year with Black Friday deals widely promoted in shop windows.

Discounts have already been offered under the umbrella of the American-imported event well ahead of the big day tomorrow.

Shop windows in the central shopping area of town, including High Street, New Conduit Street, Broad Street and Norfolk Street are emblazoned with notices of discounts.

Just a few examples include Debenhams offering half price deals every day, Dorothy Perkins has 50 per cent off selected lines, Deichmann has 50 per cent discounts, Pandora has 20 per cent discounts and River Island is offering a 20 per cent Black Friday deal.

Independent fashion retailer Ikon in New Conduit Street began offering cut prices from yesterday with more following today and through to the end of the weekend.

Proprietor Andy Wilson said: "On Black Friday itself, there will be even more reductions, which will stay for the whole weekend. As an independent we are offering genuine deals, but on Monday, prices will return to the normal amount. The majority of national retailers have made it a two-week promotion.

"Historically, long before Black Friday, this has always been the busiest shopping weekend of the year as it's the pay day weekend before Christmas.

"There's no doubt Black Friday will draw even more people into Lynn town centre as they look to pick up a bargain."

He also said that the opening of H&M in town three weeks ago had had a positive effect on the town and the weekend following its launch had proved to be Ikon's busiest of the year so far.

Ikon is offering up to 50 per cent on some of its lines with its bestselling ranges being Joules and SuperDry.

