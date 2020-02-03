Gins from across the UK and overseas will be available for drinkers to sample during a 17-day gin festival at a Lynn pub.

The Globe Hotel will be serving up to 14 gins from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Italy during the event which kicks off on Valentine's Day.

There will be flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic varieties.

Gins from acros the UK and overseas will be available during The Globe's Gin Festival (28223248)

Manager of The Globe, Karen Davies, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy them – they each have their own unique appeal."

The flavours include ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom.

Among the UK gins are Aber Falls Gingerbread Gin Liqueur, Didsbury Gin Strawberry and Sicillian Lemon, Slingsby Marmalade Gin, Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin and Hawthorn's London Dry Gin.

The overseas gins are Malfy Gin Rosa, from Italy, and Mor Irish Gin, from the Republic of Ireland.

Alcohol-free options are Caleño Juniper and Inca Berry.

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including three flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange, elderflower and pink grapefruit.

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pub, which will also offer its regular range of gins.

