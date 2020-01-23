The couple who run Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar in Lynn's Purfleet Street have put it on the market to pursue a new venture.

Junno and Charlie Tostevin are selling the business they took over in 2014 for £40,000 as they feel it's the right time for a change.

Junno told the Lynn News: "Taking over Archers was never supposed to be forever. We are really looking to broaden our career paths and move on to something new in the same field. We are looking to stay in West Norfolk.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, Purfleet Street, Lynn (27432404)

"We love Archers and we hope someone will come along to take it over and our eight staff.

"It's a great location, right in the heart of the shopping centre and also not far from the quayside.

"Business is really strong and stable and we are open as normal while Archers is on the market."

Archers has become established as a licensed restaurant selling home-cooked lunches and evening meals, but it is has also become well-known as a cocktail bar.

Charlie is head chef while Junno does a lot of the baking which includes vegan and gluten-free options.

The couple have also catered at several events locally, including at St Nicholas Chapel, Gay Pride and yoga retreats.

The lease is £14,000 per annum and is up for renewal. Belton Duffey, who are the agents, say the sale includes all the fixtures and fittings in the 32-seater restaurant.

The premises are well equipped and furnished with tables, chairs, stools, sofa and a music system.

The fully equipped kitchen is installed with stainless steel items such as a fridges, dishwasher, sink units and shelving as well as microwaves, grill, extractor, a commercial oven, double fryer and two flat top grills.

