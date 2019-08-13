Lynn town centre store Morgan Taylor has slashed its prices to sell off stock ahead of its closure.

The store sells handbags, shoes, purses, accessories such as jewellery, and backpacks. On its website it describes the New Conduit Street shop as being "one of our most prestigious stores, bearing our full range of products and clothing".

Signs in the shop window confirm it is holding a closing down sale, which means that it is unable to offer refunds on goods bought. On Facebook it says that while stocks last all handbags, purses and adult footwear is half price.

Morgan Taylor store in Lynn's New Conduit Street. (15177216)

A customer who asked when the store was closing, was told by a member of staff that no date had been confirmed. It opened in Lynn in November 2016.

Morgan Taylor has other stores in Boston, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Great Yarmouth.